MUSCLE SHOALS — Boutique Air has decided to resume flights to the Nashville International Airport after cancelling the service in March 2019.
The air service also announced it is reducing the number of flights to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
A Boutique Air news release stated service to Nashville, Tennessee, resumed on Sunday from Northwest Alabama Regional Airport.
“We are excited for the return of the connection of northwest Alabama to the Nashville area," Boutique Air Assistant General Manager Brian Kondrad said. "The requests were overwhelming, and we are glad to be back."
Northwest Alabama Regional Airport Director Barry Griffith said flights for Nashville will depart Muscle Shoals at 10:50 a.m. and 8:20 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
There are currently no flights to Nashville scheduled for Saturday, according to the flight schedule.
Flights will leave Nashville for Muscle Shoals at 6 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 12:15 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
Boutique Air will offer flights to Atlanta at 9:25 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. Sunday through Friday.
Flights to Muscle Shoals will depart Atlanta at 10:10 a.m. Sunday through Friday and at 7:40 p.m. Sunday through Friday, according to the new schedule.
Kondrad said the change is due to a major reduction in connectivity in Atlanta. Resuming flights to Nashville gives people more opportunities to connect.
"We also found that people are looking for more regionally acceptable locations for leisure travel," Kondrad said. "Due to the halt of service to vacation destinations out of Atlanta, the people of the Shoals now have an option they can leisurely travel without going far."
Griffith said the airport is supportive of the return of air service to the Nashville International Airport, and the continuing daily service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
"With Boutique Air's current partnerships with United Airlines and American Airlines, passengers have numerous options associated with leisure and business travel connections out of two major hub airports," Griffith said.
Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford said he received 80 hits on his Twitter feed after he announced the news via the Nashville Post.
"I've always wanted to have Nashville service, but the Atlanta service has been full every time I've used it," Bradford said. "I have friends and family who use it regularly."
While he's excited about the return to Nashville, the mayor said he is disappointed about fewer flights to Atlanta.
"My dream objective is to maintain commuter air service from this airport," Bradford said.
The airline is offering $39 one-way flights to reintroduce the Nashville service.
Boutique Air flights can be booked through its online and live chat reservation system at boutiqueair.com.
For seamless connections, baggage transfers and Mileage Plus miles, passengers can book entire trips through United Airlines. Boutique Air also has an interline agreement with American Airlines for simplified booking on AA.com, which includes baggage transfers as well to all American Airlines' flights.
Boutique Air launched commuter air service in the Shoals in 2016, following the departure of SeaPort Airlines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.