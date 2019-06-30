FLORENCE — Vince Brewton, dean of the Honors College at the University of North Alabama, will begin filling a new role in July as a member of the Alabama School of Fine Arts Board of Trustees.
Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Brewton to the position in February to serve four years on the board.
His appointment filled an unexpired term, according to a press release from UNA.
The Alabama School of Fine Arts is located in Birmingham and serves grades seventh to 12th. It is a "partially residential" public school funded by the Alabama Legislature.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.