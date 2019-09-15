FLORENCE — There is a lot of planning and work that takes place after an engagement is announced and before wedding rings are exchanged.
Fortunately, couples and their families could turn the 2019 Happily Ever After Fall Bridal Show to get them started on the right path to a successful wedding day.
The bridal show on Saturday was presented by The TimesDaily, Faye Mann and Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa. Proceeds will benefit Shoals Scholar Dollars.
Vendors at the bridal show offered everything an engaged couple could need from venues for the ceremony and reception, to caterers and photographers. A fashion show is always the highlight of the day, as are door prizes. This year, prizes included a free wedding dress.
