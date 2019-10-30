TUSCUMBIA — Christi Britten, who has an extensive background in the art industry, will be the next director of the Tennessee Valley Art Association.
Association board chairman Burt Helton made the announcement this week.
“We are excited to bring Christi to our organization," he said in a prepared statement. "Her experience and passion for what the arts can mean to the community is contagious.”
Britten's experience includes program coordinator for the Kennedy-Douglass Center for the Arts, director of the Shoals Storytelling Festival, exhibition curator for GAS Design Center, communication manager for the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library, and an instructional technician for the Green River Community College Art Department in Auburn, Washington.
She is a graduate of the University of North Alabama and is pursuing a Master's of Arts from Goddard College.
"The legacy of the Tennessee Valley Art Association's advocacy for community arts is absolutely inspiring," Britten said in a prepared statement. "I am honored to follow in the footsteps of passionate creatives like Mary Settle Cooney and Ethel Davis, who worked so diligently to grow the arts in the Tennessee Valley.
"When we look at the history of this organization we really see the spirit of the Shoals, one that embraces its culture, creativity, innovation and collaboration."
Britten will begin her tenure on Dec. 2.
