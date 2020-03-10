TUSCUMBIA — Brock Allen Gooch was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday by Colbert County Circuit Judge Jackie Hatcher.
Gooch, 26, was convicted of first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property and trafficking methamphetamine in February.
Chief Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey said Gooch was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree robbery conviction and 21 years for the meth trafficking charge.
Hulsey said the theft of property charge was vacated.
