MUSCLE SHOALS — U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks on Wednesday said a citizenship question that is the subject of a 2018 lawsuit is aimed more at the political power of states with high populations of illegal immigrants, and would not impact the amount of money states receive based on population.
Brooks addressed the lawsuit filed by himself and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall that challenges the omission of a citizenship question on 2020 U.S. Census forms. His review came during a meeting of the "I Count Shoals 2020" organization held at the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments.
"The Census count that y'all help produce, and everybody else in the state of Alabama helps produce, is going to control two little things — money and political power," Brooks said. "As you know, a lot of the money that comes from the federal government is distributed on a per-capita basis."
So the larger the population a state can show the more money it receives from the federal government for various programs. The count also determines how many U.S. congressmen states have, and the number of electoral college votes each state has.
"We are right on the cusp of going from seven to six (congressmen)," Brooks said. "And what that means is, we lose political influence in the House of Representatives. It also means our voice in the election of the president of the United States has just gone down by about 11%, and from nine electoral college votes to eight electoral college votes."
A strong count of about 90% will ensure the state keeps its seven representatives, and the current amount of money that comes into the state, Brooks said.
He said the suit argues that the Census count for the purpose of distributing political power is to make sure each citizen's vote in Alabama is the same as it is in California or any other state.
"That means our vote should not be diluted by the counting of illegal aliens." Brooks said.
Brooks said congressional seats should be apportioned based on the population of American citizens and not illegal aliens.
The congressman said the lack of a citizenship question would transfer political power from states with low illegal immigrant populations to those with high illegal immigrant populations.
Brooks said it's difficult to tell exactly how many illegal aliens there are in the U.S. He said the 2010 Census determined there were somewhere between 10 million and 11 million, but he cited a Yale University study conducted this time last year which concluded there could be as many as 22 million to 23 million.
He said that could mean the transferal of 28 to 30 congressional seats from low illegal alien population states to those with higher illegal alien populations. It would also mean the transferal of 28 to 30 electoral college votes.
Brooks said the case will be heard by a federal judge this summer in Birmingham.
He said reduction in population would mean congressional districts will change.
"It would not affect the money," the congressman said. "It would just affect the distribution of congressional seats for reapportionment, which will happen sometime in December of this year."
Members of the "I Count Shoals" committee discussed measures to ensure a high Census participation rate, including billboards in Colbert and Lauderdale counties.
Nick Martin, general manager of Big River Broadcasting in Florence, said their radio stations will run ads encouraging Census participation until May, and he's allowing radio personalities to mention the Census on their programs.
NACOLG Director Keith Jones said he's also working with WZZA radio to promote Census participation.
U.S. Census Partnership Specialist Yolanda Smith said Americans are encouraged to fill out their Census forms online, but forms will be sent to those who do not participate in that manner.
Paul Housel, field representative for U.S. Congressman Robert Aderholt, said the state is spending $2 million on advertising. He showed bottles of hand sanitizer and small bags encouraging participation that will be used at ABC liquor stores throughout the state.
Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs, will also be touring the state in March to promote the Census.
Shoals Chamber of Commerce President Caitlin Holland said a strong count is necessary to attract the attention of national retailers, who look at population numbers and population trends when deciding where to locate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.