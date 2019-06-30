FLORENCE — When Dorothy "Dot" Buchanan joined the Florence Rotary Club in 2001, she was surprised to learn she was the first African American woman to become a member of the civic organization.
Today she is the first African American to serve as president of the 98-year-old club.
"Until I saw it written in the history, I didn't know it," Buchanan said.
Rotary International was a male-dominated organization until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1987 it had to begin accepting female members. The local membership was predominantly white male, Buchanan said, even though Rotary International didn't have a prohibition on race.
This began changing in the 1980s, and today there are more women and African Americans in Rotary, but Buchanan wants to see more diversity.
"We do have quite a few females," Buchanan said.
She also wants to recruit more younger members.
"Most of the (members) are retired," Buchanan said.
Rotary has Rotaract, a club for people ages 18-30. The Florence Rotary Club formed a Rotaract club last year at the University of North Alabama.
Buchanan, who retired from the U.S. Social Security Administration in 2008, has been a member of the Florence Rotary Club since 2001.
She presented a program on Social Security and more than half of those in attendance raised their hands when she asked how many people were on Social Security.
Her appointment was made three years in advance, she said. Her appointment was made in 2016 and she was the presidential nominee for 2017-18, president elect in 2018-19 and now president for 2019-20. Florence Rotary Club presidents serve for one year.
Buchanan said the president chairs all weekly meetings. The Florence Rotary Club meets every Monday at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center.
"You have to keep abreast of what's going on with the club and keep the members notified of events," she said.
The 2018-19 president, Scott Morris, the owner of Proforma in Florence, said Buchanan's selection signals a new direction for the club, which has been changing for a while.
"This certainly puts a stamp on it," he said. "She is just a great person, period. She's a great lady and I think she's going to do good things for the community as we go forward in this next year."
The club will continue to be involved in various civic projects, such as the Smoke on the Water barbecue contest to raise money for Scholar Dollars, which was conceived by the Florence Rotary Club and the Greater Shoals Rotary Club of Sheffield.
"We do a lot of things to help the community," Morris said.
He said the Florence Rotary Club was increasing its membership while civic clubs nationwide were seeing decreases.
"We really try to focus on bringing in new members," Morris said.
He said Buchanan will be able to open up the club to a diverse new group of potential members.
"It's good for the club and the community and a good example for a lot of people," Morris said.
