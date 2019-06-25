FLORENCE — Newly sworn-in Florence Rotary Club President Dot Buchanan said one focus of her tenure this year will be to increase visibility for the organization.
Buchanan was sworn in during the club’s luncheon meeting Monday. She is the first African American woman to join the organization and the first African American to be installed as president.
“I’m hoping to get our name recognition out more among the community,” Buchanan said. “We have good programs in place already (and) we need more visibility in terms of the community knowing what we do.”
Scott Morris passed the president's torch to Buchanan. He said the club couldn't have a better person.
"She is a class act of a lady," Morris said. "I've worked with her and have known her for probably 15 years now, and I think it speaks well of our club, and it speaks well for the sign of our times" to have her as president.
"She's going to be great for the club and great for the community."
Morris said Buchanan has "broken a lot of barriers in her life."
"She's a great example to not just African Americans but to all of us," he said.
Chartered in 1921, Florence Rotary Club is part of Rotary International. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders who focus on community needs and humanitarian services.
Buchanan said the Florence organization has 147 members. She said another goal she will work on during her tenure is to increase membership.
