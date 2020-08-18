MUSCLE SHOALS — A man accused of breaking into Sonny's Pawn Shop in Sheffield last week now faces a half dozen burglary charges in Muscle Shoals, Police Chief Clint Reck said.
Dwight Darin Thomas, 50, of Muscle Shoals, has been charged with third-degree burglary and third-degree theft, according to court records.
Reck said Thomas is a suspect in six burglaries in Muscle Shoals, in addition to the theft of guns and jewelry from the pawn shop in downtown Sheffield.
The chief said Thomas is suspected of breaking into Dollar General on Sixth Street on two occasions. He is also suspected in a break-in at Shoals Liquor at 2417 Avalon Ave.
Reck said Thomas is also a suspect in the theft of a flat-screen television from Walmart and two burglaries at a convenience store on Second Street. The chief said Thomas is accused of pawning the television the same day it was stolen.
"We've got him on six different instances," Reck said.
Reck said Thomas is charged in two of the incidents. A Colbert County grand jury will review the four remaining charges.
Thomas' bond has been revoked, and he's being held in the Colbert County Jail.
Reck said police recognized Thomas from a Sonny's Pawn Shop surveillance video that Sheffield Police posted on their Facebook page.
"We knew who it was as soon as we saw the video," Reck said. "We recognized him on the video from Sheffield and contacted them that morning."
The video showed a man breaking into the store and taking six guns and some jewelry.
Police Chief Ricky Terry said the suspect was only in the shop for 57 seconds.
Efforts to reach Sheffield Police on Monday for additional comments were unsuccessful.
An affidavit signed by Dustin Terry, of the Muscle Shoals Police Department, stated Thomas was observed on a video surveillance camera throwing a rock through a window at Shoals Liquor on Aug. 9.
Terry said he and another officer identified Thomas from an earlier burglary at the same business.
Thomas was reportedly wearing the same clothing and shoes that he wore while walking to work each day, according to Terry. He said cigarettes and $450 cash were taken in the Aug. 9 burglary.
"We have been dealing with him for a while," Reck said.
