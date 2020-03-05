SHEFFIELD — Former law enforcement officer Jason Schechterle will bring his compelling story of human triumph to the Sheffield Public Library, Thursday, March 12.
Schechterle was severely burned over 43% of his body when a taxi smashed into his Ford Crown Victoria patrol car on March 26, 2001.
His ordeal was told in "Burning Shield: The Jason Schechterle Story" by Landon J. Napoleon.
After recovery, Schechterle embarked on a mission to convince Ford Motor Company to make changes that would prevent future fires and deaths of other police officers trapped in burning Crown Victoria patrol cars.
Schechterle will bring his story to the Clarion Inn in Sheffield as part of a program presented by the Friends of the Sheffield Public Library. A meet and greet is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the program begins at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 and are available at the library and must be purchased before Monday, March 9.
