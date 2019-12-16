TUSCUMBIA — Tourism industry veteran and Alabama Music Hall of Fame Director Sandra Killen Burroughs has been elected to a two-year term on the Southeast Tourism Society Board of Directors.
Burroughs has been in the travel and tourism industry since 1995. Her term on the regional board will last until the end of 2022.
“The STS Board of Directors are leaders within the travel and tourism industry, who we look to as the visionaries for our organization,” Monica Smith, president and CEO, of Southeast Tourism Society said in a news release. “The Board’s leadership provides valuable insight as STS continues to grow and support the tourism industry, particularly in regards to promoting travel to our 13 member states."
Smith said each board member brings a unique skillset or expertise that helps the organization develop programs to enhance professional development within the tourism industry.
"I was surprised and thrilled to be asked to join the board for STS," Burroughs said. "With this being a regional association, I feel that me being on the board will bring more marketing and promo ideas to the hall of fame as well as increase our exposure in the 12 states that STS represents."
Founded in 1983, STS promotes travel and tourism throughout a 13-state region. The organization focuses on Education, Advocacy, Recognition, and Networking for travel and tourism industry professionals and their respective destinations.
Burroughs began her career at the Marriott Shoals Hotel & Spa in Florence.
With her extensive background in hotel sales and management, she was later hired as the membership director and legislative liaison with Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association (AMLA), a 16 county tourism organization promoting tourism all over north Alabama. She spent 11 years with the organization.
Burroughs was tapped to become director of the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in November 2018 after 11 years with AMLA.
