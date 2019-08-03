SHEFFIELD — Tammy Morris said she's been a volunteer for the Colbert County Animal Shelter for 13 years. Recently, she has found a unique way to help defray the cost of pet adoptions by using the sigh at her business.
Morris and her husband, Dan, operate Southern Package Store on Hatch Boulevard. Beginning in October, they began allowing residents to places messages on the sign. For $50, someone could wish a happy birthday, an anniversary, or a shout out, as long as it wasn't political or offensive.
The money raised is given to the shelter to help pay for spay/neuter services, which allows people to adopt pets at a reduced price.
"It's a way to make extra money for spay and neuter," Morris said.
In addition to messages, Morris said she's had automobile dealers, realtors and even a bail bondsman advertise on the sign.
Shelter Director Judie Nichols said the money raised by Morris goes into the spay/neuter fund. Morris has raised from $400 to $500 since she began offering the sign for outside advertisements.
"She's been extremely helpful," Nichols said. "She's like our number one fan."
Even though she runs a business, Nichols said Morris finds time to come to the shelter to photograph animals for the shelter's Facebook page.
"It takes people like her to keep it going," she said.
Nichols said the additional money helps the shelter offer dog or cat adoptions for as low as $25. The adoption fee covers spay/neuter, vaccinations and deworming, she said.
Morris said the message remains on her sign for a week, unless there isn't a new message to post.
Morris has organized a yard/bake sale from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. this weekend at The Gallery building across the street from Southern Package Store. The event is also raising money to defray animal adoption costs.
