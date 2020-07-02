TUSCUMBIA — The Colbert County Sheriff's Department and Drug Task Force continue to investigate a shipment of methamphetamine that was delivered to a county business.
Colbert County Drug Task Force Director Curtis Burns said the package that arrived at the unidentified business on U.S. 72 was supposed to contain a swimming pool.
Instead, Burns said it contained four pounds of ice.
"The owner of the business reported it," Burns said.
Burns said investigators do not suspect anyone who works at the business was expecting the package and it may have been sent to the business by mistake.
He said investigators continue to try to determine the origin of the package.
Burns said the drugs have an approximate street value of $50,000.
