TUSCUMBIA — A Sheffield businessman involved in fatality involving a pedestrian has been indicted by a Colbert County grand jury.
Jason Scott Whittle, 47, 210 N. Montgomery Avenue, Sheffield, was indicted on charges of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault.
Criminally negligent homicide is a Class A misdemeanor while third-degree assault is a Class C misdemeanor.
Whittle is accused of driving the vehicle that struck a couple as they crossed North Main Street near Morrison Funeral Home.
Both the man and his wife were injured, but the man was hospitalized and died 30-35 days later, Tuscumbia Police Chief Tony Logan said.
