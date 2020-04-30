TUSCUMBIA — An undercover drug buy Wednesday has led to the arrest of a Muscle Shoals man on multiple drug charges.
Carlos Lataro Washington, 50, 273 Alabama Shores Road, faces five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and one count of distribution of a controlled substance, according to a Colbert County Sheriff's Department news release.
A search of Washington's residence by members of the Colbert County Sheriff's Department and ALEA Drug Task Force Region E yielded three guns, oxycodone tablets laced with fentanyl, crack cocaine, 100 grams of high grade marijuana, and a small amount of methamphetamine, according to the news release.
Washington is being held in the Colbert County Jail on bonds totaling $55,000.
