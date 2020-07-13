TUSCALOOSA — Two people were shot late Saturday afternoon outside an Alabama mall, police said.
Tuscaloosa police tweeted that the shooting occurred in a parking lot outside University Mall.
A police spokesman said a 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were both hospitalized. Authorities did not immediately say what prompted the shooting.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox said one of the victims was an innocent bystander.
"It's a soul-crushing day for Tuscaloosa, there's no doubt," Maddox said during a news conference. "But it's soul-crushing anytime anyone is involved in a shooting."
The shooting came eight days after an 8-year-old was killed and three others injured in a shooting inside the Riverchase Galleria mall in Hoover, about 45 miles (72 km) northeast of Tuscaloosa.
