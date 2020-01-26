FLORENCE — Caitlin Hope McCrary, of Double Springs, was crowned Miss UNA 2020 on Saturday and will move on to compete for the title of Miss Alabama.
McCrary is a UNA senior majoring in Collaborative Education. She performed a monologue for the talent portion of the program.
Thirteen candidates vied for the coveted title in the program themed "The Greatest Show on Earth." The program took place this year at Florence Middle School auditorium because Norton Auditorium, on the University of North Alabama campus, is undergoing renovation work.
The competition featured five components, including interview, onstage question, lifestyle and fitness, talent, and evening wear.
Aleya Gilley, of Moody, was named first runner-up and also received the Outstanding Service Award. Maggie Freeman, of Hoover, was named second runner-up. The third runner-up was Laurel Ann Butz, of Huntsville, who also won the talent portion of the program for her performance of a Latin jazz fusion dance. Shanise Allen, of Birmingham, was named Miss Congeniality.
Miss UNA will receive a one-year tuition scholarship as well as a Miss UNA Custom Designed Ring, provided by Creative Jewelers in downtown Florence. Alison Bryant, of Russellville, was the winner of a Tahitian pearl necklace for receiving the most Facebook votes for her custom ring design.
The Miss UNA program is an official preliminary for the Miss Alabama and Miss America events. The program provides an opportunity for contestants to compete for scholarship funding and prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.