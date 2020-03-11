MONTGOMERY — An Alabama senator wants to undo a provision of the 2019 Alabama Literacy Act by eliminating the mandate that students not reading on grade level must repeat the third grade.
In the House is a separate bill to require longer summer breaks. Both bills were filed last week and are awaiting committee action.
Literacy Act change
In Senate Bill 269, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, wants to remove the provision in the Alabama Literacy Act that says a third-grader who isn’t proficient in reading must be held back from advancing to the fourth grade.
Whatley says the decision to hold back a student should be left up to individual teachers, parents or principals.
Whatley said he’s had this concern since he voted to pass the Alabama Literacy Act last year. The act requires schools to identify struggling readers and provides multiple layers of support and assistance to get them to a third grade reading level. If they aren’t reading on grade level before the fourth grade, the students are held back.
Mark Dixon, president of the A+ Education Partnership, which advocated for the literacy law, said the third grade hold-back isn't arbitrary.
"A student who can't read on grade level by third grade is four times less likely to graduate high school," Dixon said. "Add poverty to the mix and a student is 13 times less likely to graduate than his or her wealthier peers. However, 96% of third-graders who are reading on grade level will go on to graduate from high school."
His statistics came from an American Educational Research Association study on student literacy.
The law's sponsor, Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, said she does not support Whatley’s bill. She said third-graders are evaluated in a comprehensive way.
“It’s not based on one test, it's based on a portfolio of the students' work and how they can be successful in their learning goals,” Collins said. “There is not just one way to be successful.”
Students can provide test-based student portfolio options and an alternative reading assessment to demonstrate sufficient reading skills. The law also has “good cause” exemptions that allow students to move on without reaching the grade-level benchmarks, including students who have already been held back twice, students with disabilities, and English language learners.
Students who are held back would receive intensive specialized training and attend summer reading camps.
Whatley said that just because a child may not be reading proficiently by the third grade doesn’t mean they won’t succeed academically for the rest of their life.
“I know a few legislators, myself being one, who were not reading on a third-grade level,” Whatley said. “Since then I think I’ve been pretty successful.”
School calendar
A bill from Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Munford, would allow local school boards to set their own school calendar, as long as the start date is not earlier than the third Monday in August and the school year ends by May 31.
This would result in an 11 week summer break.
Hurst says House Bill 411 is meant to help provide teenagers with work experience in developing trade skills during the summer and improve Alabama’s overall workforce.
“I want to help the school students have an opportunity to do something better in life when they know they aren’t going on to college, and at the same time help workforce development to continue to prosper in Alabama,” Hurst said.
The bill has multiple co-sponsors, including House Speaker Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia.
"It brings some much-needed uniformity to school calendars across the state while also providing local systems with complete flexibility to set schedules within the parameters of the bill," McCutcheon said.
The Alabama Association of School Boards has come out against the bill saying it takes away too much local authority from school boards.
Hurst says they will still have control, and his bill just deals with the start and end date.
Schools are required to have at least 180 full instructional days, or the hourly equivalent of no less than 1,080 instructional hours, according to the Alabama Department of Education.
Rep. Jamie Kiel, R-Russellville, is a member of the House Ways and Means Education committee. He says the school years start too early, but shares the concerns about giving up local control.
"Parents, teachers and students should communicate with their local administrators," Kiel told Alabama Daily News. "I do not think that I, as a legislator, should tell a school in Troy or Greenville what is appropriate for their kids in south Alabama. I don’t know their community, nor do they know mine."
