Wally Rickard said it's difficult to find a campsite at scenic Rose Trail Park, so when he drove by recently and saw that one was vacant, he reserved it and went home to prep his motor home.
He said camping with his wife, Cindy, fishing and enjoying the outdoors by Big Bear Creek is much better than sitting around at home in Cherokee.
"It's hard to get in this place, other than now," Rickard said.
He would normally be in Coral Gables, Florida, about now, except for some health issues and the fact the campground they usually stay in was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We decided down here is as good a place as any to be," Rickard said.
Campgrounds operated by the Colbert County Commission and Bear Creek Development Authority remain open for business, but across the Tennessee River, campgrounds operated by the Lauderdale County Commission remain closed.
Rose Trail Park in extreme western Colbert County and Colbert Alloys Park in the east end are filled with campers, County Administrator Roger Creekmore said.
"The way the campsites are arranged, you have at least 20 feet in between trailers so social distancing can be maintained," Creekmore said.
Creekmore said Alloys Park was full. Rickard said there were empty spaces with service hookups available at Rose Trail Park on Friday.
"We're happy people are getting out and enjoying the park," Creekmore said. "We just want everybody to be safe."
Creekmore said pavilions at Rose Trail and Colbert Alloys Park are closed to prevent large gatherings.
Bear Creek Development Authority Director Shannon McKinney said most of their campgrounds are open, except areas that are flooded.
"We are experiencing some flooding problems at Big Bend," McKinney said.
The top half of the campground is open while the lower portion is closed. Elliott Branch and Slick Rock campgrounds are open, but are usually full, especially on the weekends. Cabins are also open, he said.
The only park amenities that are closed are playgrounds and beaches, per Gov. Kay Ivey's orders, McKinney said.
In Lauderdale County, Solid Waste Department Manager Tom Smith said Wheeler Campground off Alabama 101 and Brush Creek Park near Waterloo remain closed by order of the County Commission.
Smith said the the parks are tentatively scheduled to open May 1, but that decision will be up to the commission.
"At this point in time, the best thing to do was to keep them closed," Smith saied.
Parts of Brush Creek Park are flooded.
The campgrounds at Joe Wheeler State Park near Rogersville remain closed after sustaining heavy damage from a December tornado.
Creekmore said both Colbert County parks have on-site caretakers who will make sure campers are following current pandemic guidelines. He said restrooms at both parks are regularly sanitized.
He said the campgrounds are normally not this full in the early spring.
"Folks wanted to shelter in place and they're sheltering in place in our campgrounds," Creekmore said.
He said county boat ramps are also seeing heavy activity.
Wally Rickard said he brought his fishing boat with him to Rose Trail Park.
"We're going to be here until the end of May" or June, he said. "It depends on how well the fish are biting."
