FLORENCE — Equality Shoals is hosting a candlelight vigil Friday, July 12, as a memorial to the children whose lives were cut short in detention camps at the U.S. border with Mexico and for those being kept in inhumane conditions, organizers said.
"Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps" will be 8-9 p.m. in Wilson Park.
According to an announcement on the Equality Shoals Facebook page, "this is part of a nationwide effort to call attention to and end the miserable conditions inside immigration detention camps."
Equality Shoals will will be collecting donations for RAICES, a nonprofit that provides legal services for immigrants and refugees. You can also donate at raicestexas.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.