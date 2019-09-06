FLORENCE — You can't beat a parade that has it all: bands, dancers, pompoms, floats, and the popular candy toss to eager spectators of all ages.
The Florence High School Homecoming Parade wasn't just a lead up to the game tonight. It was a city event that represented every school in the Florence district and brought together residents from both sides of the river.
High school students had the crowning touch in the parade with creative floats like "Falconmopoly" – a play on the popular board game Monopoly.
And the parade wouldn't have been complete without the band. Members marched in uniform, sashaying down Court Street to a beat that had people young to older gyrating to its rhythm.
There were trucks and trailers filled with groups and organizations that included "future Falcons" and cheerleaders. On foot, making an impressive showing and receiving cheers and waves from the crowd were the Falcons football team.
A pep rally in Wilson Park took place after the parade. The Falcons face off with Austin High School tonight at Braly Stadium. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
