LEIGHTON — If a child or an elderly person wanders away from their home, a search needs to begin as soon as possible, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said.
That's why Williamson and others are welcoming the addition of the White Oak Canine Search and Rescue unit.
"It will be something we'll have close by that we can call on," Williamson said. "The quicker you can get them here, the quicker you can find them."
"It's definitely a benefit to the county," he said.
Corey Speegle said after working for a Huntsville-based canine rescue operation, he decided to branch out on his own and bring a rescue unit to the Shoals.
The unit works out of the White Oak Volunteer Fire Department on County Line Road near Leighton.
"I wanted to do this for our community," the Sheffield resident said.
The unit has four female German shepherds trained to do specific tasks.
Küsa is a "live find" dog, meaning she is trained to find missing persons, such a child or an elderly person that may be suffering from Alzheimer's disease. Küsa is an "area search dog" that will find any living person in the area where the search is taking place.
Izzy is Küsa's sister; she's about three months into her training as a "live find" search dog.
Raven is a solid black German shepherd that has completed three training schools. She is a cadaver dog.
"Her sole job is to find human remains," Speegle said. "When we know there aren't any more survivors, we call the cadaver dogs."
Bitty is a "tiny German shepherd" that is about half the size of a normal German shepherd. Speegle said she is also training for human remains detection.
Speegle said he only uses female dogs because male dogs don't have the drive the females do.
He said the dogs are constantly training, and are expected to attend as many as six schools this coming year.
Speegle said his dogs were put on standby at the White Oak fire station during Monday's tornado outbreak.
He said the main reason he's formed the local rescue unit is for finding lost children, and for locating people during natural disasters.
Speegle, who lives in Sheffield, said he can have his dogs ready to go and be in any part of the county in 30 to 45 minutes.
"This time of year, in the freezing cold, a child or person with dementia, they don't have all night," he said.
Speegle works under the state's mutual aid agreement and will respond to any mass casualty event where he and the dogs are needed.
The Colbert County Commission recently approved a $3,000 appropriation to help the White Oak Fire Department maintain the unit.
"It's remarkable what these animals are trained to do," county Commissioner Tommy Barnes said.
Barnes said the commission took the money from the Road and Bridge Fund.
"We want to make sure there is a paper trail for what the money is used for," he said.
The Colbert County Community Development Committee has provided $4,000 to the unit, County Administrator Roger Creekmore said.
Speegle is a volunteer with the White Oak and Spring Valley volunteer fire departments. He also has worked as a reserve officer for the Waterloo Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.