TUSCUMBIA — The capital murder case against Richard Kevin Hester has been bound over to a Colbert County grand jury following a preliminary hearing Friday before District Judge Chad Coker.
Hester, 54, is accused of shooting 34-year-old John Thomas Call in the driveway of a residence at 1009 John St. on Sept. 2.
Call's body was found in the driver's seat of a pickup with a single bullet wound to his forehead, according to testimony by Tuscumbia Police Detective Matt Senkbeil.
Hester will remain in the Colbert County Jail without bond, defense attorney Tony Hughes said.
Senkbeil testified two people inside the residence said a pickup fitting the description of Hester's was parked behind Call's pickup, but they never saw Hester, nor did anyone see him with a gun or see him shoot Call.
When Hester was arrested at a residence on Little Israel Road in Colbert County, Senkbeil said a .38 caliber pistol was found in a woman's purse in the house. The pistol is believed to belong to Hester, he said.
One spent shell casing was found in the revolver's cylinder.
The gun was sent to the State Forensics Laboratory for testing, the detective said.
Hughes said the law firm's investigators will continue to gather evidence in the case.
