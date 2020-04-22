TUSCUMBIA — A Sheffield resident accused of robbing and killing a man pleaded not guilty in Colbert County Circuit Court on Tuesday to capital murder and unlawful possession of controlled substances.
Jordan Terry Gardner, 24, and a co-defendant, 35-year-old Frances Ann Marion, are accused in the robbery and shooting death of James Darron McDaniel, whose body was found lying on West 15th Street on New Year's Day.
McDaniel was shot in the abdomen.
Both suspects fled the scene, but Gardner was arrested at a Manning Homes residence the day of the shooting.
Marion was arrested on Jan. 3 at a residence in Tuscumbia.
The victim died en route to Huntsville Hospital, but he was able to provide police with the name of one of his assailants before he died.
Chief Assistant Colbert County District Attorney Angela Hulsey said Gardner entered the "not guilty" plea before Circuit Judge Kyle Brown.
Hulsey said the judge appointed attorneys Brent Woodall and Tim Case to represent Gardner.
She said the attorneys asked the judge to allow them 30 days to file any special motions.
Case said he was asked by the judge on Friday to be involved in the case.
"We are looking at it very closely," Case said. "We're conducting our investigation, and we'll be doing our defense based on the investigation."
Gardner and Marion remain in the Colbert County Jail.
According to court records, attorneys representing Marion have filed a motion asking the court to set bail.
