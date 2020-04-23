TUSCUMBIA — A woman implicated in the shooting death of a 49-year-old man in January has pleaded not guilty in Colbert County Circuit Court to a capital murder charge.
Frances Ann Marion, 35, of Sheffield, was arraigned Wednesday, Chief Assistant District Attorney Angela Hulsey said.
"She entered her formal plea of not guilty," Hulsey said.
Marion was indicted on a single count of capital murder in connection with the Jan. 1 shooting death of 49-year-old James Darron McDaniel.
McDaniel was found lying in West 15th Street in Sheffield with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Officials said they believe McDaniel was shot during the course of a robbery.
Marion's grand jury indictment indicates the victim was shot and robbed of a cellphone and wallet.
Attorney B.T. Gardner Jr. and Hal Hughston III have been appointed to represent Marion. Her co-defendant, 24-year-old Jordan Terry Gardner, 24, of Sheffield, is represented by Tim Case and Brent Woodall.
"It's going to be an interesting case," Gardner said.
B.T. Gardner said he thinks the facts of the case will show that the alleged robbery and alleged shooting took place at two different locations and two different times.
One of the aggravating circumstances that allow someone to be charged with capital murder is causing the death of another person, or being an accomplice during the commission of rape, robbery, burglary or kidnapping.
Normally, attorney Gardner said, those two offenses take place during the same incident.
He said there is reason to believe there was a lapse of time between the robbery and the shooting.
Marion and Terry Gardner are being held in the Colbert County Jail without bond.
Prior to the arraignment, the defense filed a motion asking the judge to set a bond for Marion.
