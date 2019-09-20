SHEFFIELD — A preliminary hearing will be held next week, for a man facing capital murder charges in the shooting death of 34-year-old John Thomas Call, who was found shot to death in a car parked at a John Street residence last month.
Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said Richard Kevin Hester, 54, is being held without bond on a charge of capital murder. The sheriff said Hester is also facing a charge of unlawful possession of controlled substances.
Hester was arrested without incident at a residence on Little Israel Road on Sept. 4 in connection with Call's death.
Florence attorney Tony Hughes said Wednesday he and his law partner, Will Diver, have been retained to represent Hester.
Hughes said Hester was ordered held without bond following an initial advisory hearing where the defendant was notified of the charges against him and informed he would be held without bond.
"We have a preliminary hearing set for next Friday (Sept. 27)," Hughes said.
That hearing will be before Colbert County District Judge Chad Coker.
Hughes said the defense will learn what probable cause the state had for arresting Hester in connection with Call's death and what evidence they have against him.
"We're looking forward to having that hearing," Hughes said. "It's an interesting case, to say the least."
Hughes said he and Diver have been investigating the case and enlisted the services of a private investigator.
Efforts to reach the Colbert County District Attorney's Office was unsuccessful.
