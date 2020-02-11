MUSCLE SHOALS — Passersby rushed to help people who were involved in a two-car wreck Tuesday afternoon.
Muscle Shoals Police Chief Clint Reck said the wreck happened when one vehicle turned off Puritan Avenue in front of another vehicle traveling on Woodward Avenue.
He said one of the drivers was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and the other driver was not seriously injured.
Passersby helped picked up debris and comforted those involved in the wreck, according to those at the scene.
