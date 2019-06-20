FLORENCE — The Historic Zodiac Playhouse's "Second Chance" actors will entertain audiences through this weekend with their production of "Grease."
The over-40 cast will perform favorites like "Sandy," "Hopelessly Devoted to You" and "You're the One That I Want" as they bring the story to life onstage.
The show will run today through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students. Call 256-768-5586 for special rates available to groups of 10 or more.
Tickets will be available at the door starting 30 minutes prior to each show, or online in advance at historiczodiacplayhouse.com/thezticketsnstuff.
The show is rated PG for "some mild adult language and adult situations."
The Zodiac Theater is located at 416 N Court St.
