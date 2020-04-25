TUSCUMBIA — Colbert County Cattlemen's Association members in partnership with Alabama Farm Credit recently provided 200 steak sandwich meals to truck drivers and first responders.
“We just wanted to do something to support those who are helping keep food on the shelves and caring for those who are sick,” association President Ryan Kennedy said. “We got together and decided what better way for a cattleman to say ‘thank you’ than with a steak sandwich?”
The sandwiches were prepared and handed out April 17 to truck drivers and first responders outside of Arnold’s Truck Stop.
County cattlemen’s chapters across Alabama are joining in this effort to provide beef meals to frontline workers.
“It’s just the best way we know to give back,” Alabama Cattlemen’s Association member Larry Reeves of Elba said. “I’m proud to be part of a community of essential workers in agriculture giving back to the heroes of our health care and transportation systems. I know I’m joined by all Alabama cattlemen when I say I tip my hat to them and their work.”
For information about the work of cattlemen's association chapters across Alabama, or for a local contact, send an email to Kayla Greer at kgreer@bamabeef.org, or call 334-531-0072.
