St. Florian Mayor Matthew Connolly said he can't explain why the small Lauderdale County town just outside Florence has the highest U.S. Census self-response rate in the Shoals.
St. Florian, which has a population of 637 people, had a self-response rate of 63.7% as of Wednesday. The rates, which can be tracked on 2020census.gov, are frequently updated.
"The only thing we did was mention it at a couple of council meetings," Connolly said. "I think we put a sign up by the pharmacy about the importance of the census."
As for St. Florian's high participation rate, Connolly said his town's residents could just understand what's at stake and they want to be counted.
"Everybody feels like they have a voice," Connolly said.
At the other end of the spectrum is Waterloo, which has a self-response rate of 27.8%.
Mayor Don Raper said he's concerned about the low rate because he knows how important grant programs are for the small western Lauderdale County town on the Tennessee River.
"I got mine," Raper said of the Census form. "I filled it out and put it in the mail."
Raper said he was going to find out if the rate was related to residents not receiving their Census invitations, which went out last month, or if there is another reason why forms aren't being filled out and submitted.
He said the town used a $50,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant last year to purchase a new tractor, pickup and lawnmower. If population numbers decrease in the town, the county and state, it could impact the ability to secure future grant money.
The next highest self-response rate in Lauderdale County was Killen at 59.9%, Lexington at 56.4% and Rogersville at 50.7%.
Florence's self-response rate is 49.7% while Anderson has a 45.9% response rate.
The rate reflects the number of residences that have filled out and submitted their Census forms to date.
In Colbert County, Muscle Shoals has the highest self-return rate at 55.9%, followed by Littleville at 54.8% and Tuscumbia at 48.6%.
Cherokee and Sheffield had 48.4% rates while Leighton trails with a 30.1% rate.
Keith Jones, executive director of the Northwest Alabama Council of Local Governments, said advertising efforts continue around the Shoals and NACOLG's five-county service area.
NACOLG received $40,000 from the state to promote the 2020 Census and to urge participation.
"I think the advertising campaign has helped," Jones said.
Self-response rates by county in NACOLG's five-county area are: Lauderdale, 52%, Colbert, 50.8%, Marion, 47.6 %, Franklin, 47% and Winston, 39.1%.
Jones said the money NACOLG received was spent to create videos featuring local mayors; purchase 30 banners that were placed around the five-county area; three billboards that will encourage Census participation until May; and other promotional items.
Franklin County received a $40,000 grant due to its high Hispanic population.
Census efforts are supposed to be completed by August and by law the completed Census is supposed to be presented to the president on Dec. 31.
Nationally, the self-response rate is 48.6% while Alabama's rate is 47.8%.
Kenneth Boswell, director of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), said he's shooting for a rate as close as possible to 100%.
"There's still a lot of room to improve," Boswell said. "We're still early in the game, really."
Boswell was scheduling appearances around the state to discuss the importance of the 2020 Census, especially from the point the state's population is used to determine how much federal money flows into the state from the federal government.
ADECA was created by the state Legislature to streamline the management of a number of federally funded programs administered by the state, including grant programs that benefit Shoals cities.
Boswell said the coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into the state's well-laid census plans.
ADECA Communications and External Affairs Unit Chief Mike Presley said once it's safe for Census field workers to get out in the community, they will hand deliver Census packets to Waterloo residents.
Residents can also call 1-844-330-2020 and fill out the form over the phone, or go to my2020Census.gov and fill out the form online.
Boswell warns that residents with school-aged children should fill out the Census since a lower population could cause a reduction of money allocated for schools in the state.
