TUSCUMBIA — Attempted murder charges against a Colbert County man who shot another man following the University of Alabama's loss to LSU Saturday have been upgraded to murder, Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said.
David Allen Fulkerson, 31, was served with a murder warrant Friday after James Michael Roland Merritt died overnight, the sheriff said.
Williamson said Merritt had been on life support in Huntsville Hospital, where he was flown after the shooting. He said the family made the decision to take Merritt off life support sometime Thursday night.
A Colbert County Jail employee said Fulkerson's bond was increased from $50,000 to $100,000 after the charges were upgraded to murder.
Williamson said the shooting happened at Fulkerson's residence at 2172 Ligon Springs Road after an argument concerning the outcome of the game. LSU defeated the Crimson Tide 46-41.
"They just got into it over the ball game," the sheriff said. "They'd been jawing at each other all day. Alcohol played a big part in it."
Williamson said several people had gathered at the residence to watch the game. He said Merritt and Fulkerson's girlfriends are sisters.
He said Merritt was an LSU fan while he suspects Fulkerson is a fan of the Crimson Tide.
"I haven't heard him say that," Williamson said.
