Former Wishbone Recording Studio co-owner Terry Woodford recalls country artist Charlie Daniels as one of the nicest people he's ever met.
Daniels, who is known for country/southern rock classics like "Uneasy Rider," "The South's Gonna Do It Again," "Long Haired Country Boy" and the classic, "Devil Went Down to Georgia," died Monday at the at of 83 after suffering a stroke.
Woodford said Daniels played fiddle on "One Night Stand," a 1977 Hank Williams Jr. album recorded at Wishbone in Muscle Shoals. The album was produced by Woodford and studio co-owner, Clayton Ivey.
"He was very personable, very funny, not pretentious in any way, whatsoever," Woodford said.
He said Daniels added fiddles to several songs on the album and hung around the studio and got to know some of the other players.
"He acted interested in knowing us," Woodford said. "I've never heard anything negative about Charlie Daniels. "I remember him well, sitting in the break room telling stories."
Daniels also played fiddle on Williams' "Family Tradition" album, which was also recorded at Wishbone and produced by Jimmy Bowen, Phil Gernhard and Ray Ruff.
Shoals songwriter/musician/producer Billy Lawson, who now owns Wishbone Recording Studio, said he has a photograph of Williams and Daniels in the studio lobby. The photo was taken by Rusty Cone, a photographer for the TimesDaily, during the sessions.
Kevin Lamb, who worked on the music publishing side at Wishbone, said Daniels gave him an autographed fiddle, which was sold at a "Saddle Up for St. Jude" auction to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
"He wasn't a great singer, but he did what he did well," Lamb said.
Nashville, Tennessee, television station WKRN reported that Daniels suffered a "hemorrhagic stroke" and died at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee.
Daniels was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Grand Ole Opry.
A singer, guitarist and fiddle player, Daniels started out as a session musician who also played on Bob Dylan's legendary "Nashville Skyline" album.
He performed at the White House, the Super Bowl and often for deployed troops.
