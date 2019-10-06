FLORENCE — He may not be from the South, but Chef Guy Klinzing knows a thing or two about country cooking.
The Chicago native, known simply by his fans as “Chef Guy,” describes himself as “a little bit like Donny and Marie.”
“I’m a little bit country, a little bit rock ‘n’ roll,” he added.
With grandparents who “grew up in the woods” of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula — and a mother who grew up in a home the family built by hand —Chef Guy became familiar with the rural way of life.
“Not unlike many areas of the South with rural areas, I had this wonderful experience as a child being in a farm kitchen, basically,” he recalled. “When I was up there, I’d be cooking with my grandmother and my mom. I kind of grew up with this double life of being part city, part country, so I get all that —the wonderful richness of farm-to-table cooking and that sort of thing.”
Chef Guy plans to expand on the concept of “country cooking” in his 2019 run of cooking shows, themed “Unleashed — Gone Country!”
In addition to eight original, country recipes, Chef Guy will bring plenty of humor and music to the table when he returns to the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum for his second TimesDaily cooking show.
For many years, the TimesDaily event was conducted by Taste of Home chefs. Chef Guy was a culinary specialist for "Taste Of Home" magazine and he also worked with Mars candy for more than 30 years — traveling to hundreds of shows in more than 25 states. He also has appeared in several television shows, including the History Channel’s “Modern Marvels” and the Food Network's “Unwrapped.”
Now, he enjoys producing his own shows where he can be “unleashed” to do his own thing.
“I want people to feel like they’re in my kitchen, or sort of in a big family kitchen,” he said. “I want that same feeling of, like, we’re all friends and family sitting around the table, talking about food, laughing, learning things, sharing stories, sharing recipes.
“The show itself is family friendly and just geared towards anyone. I try and include things that would be of interest to a broad variety of people.”
The country-themed show will feature Chef Guy’s original recipes, a few of which will utilize a cast-iron skillet — an integral part of his own kitchen growing up. He said he wants to open younger generations’ eyes to the magic of cast-iron cooking at home.
One of the recipes is a Southern classic — cornbread. But this cornbread recipe is a little different, incorporating cherries and another unconventional ingredients.
“I don’t want to make just any old cornbread,” Chef Guy said. “I want to make a cornbread that’s different, so my cornbread has a custard center. A lot of cornbread that I eat when I travel is too dry, and I came up with a recipe where the cornbread is actually moist, and it eats almost like a dessert.”
Chef Guy will also demonstrate a spatchcock chicken recipe. The butterflied chicken will be dry-rubbed and placed in a cast-iron skillet before it’s surrounded with vegetables and cooked to perfection.
While the show will center on learning new recipes and techniques, Chef Guy said the overall experience is one of the most important ingredients in the show.
“I also want it to be very entertaining and engaging for people because it’s a social night out as well,” he said. “I also think if people are entertained and engaged, their minds are also open to learn more as well. I want people to leave wanting more.”
Attendees can expect Chef Guy to “cowboy up” and entertain with his musical talents. He’s also got a few more things up his sleeve related to the show’s theme.
“Last year, everybody was so welcoming, and it just made things really easy for me coming into a market for the first time,” he recalled of his first visit to Florence. “Everybody was so friendly and so excited about having a cooking show event, so I’m really looking forward to coming back. I encourage people that did come to bring a friend. Let’s fill the place up, and it’ll be a food party for sure.”
Prior to the show, attendees will have a chance to taste test food from local restaurants and peruse a variety of wares from local vendors, according to TimesDaily Event Coordinator Cecilia Brumley.
The event is sponsored by Window World, Story and Lee Furniture and Bob Wallace Appliance. Hometown Market is serving as the grocery sponsor, while Lacky’s Furniture will sponsor the beverages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.