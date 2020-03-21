CHEROKEE — Mayor Terry Cosby offered to allow his Town Hall workers to remain at home if they were concerned about the coronavirus, but they told him they wanted to continue working.
"They wanted to stay here," Cosby said. "They felt like they would be more productive."
Like other Shoals cities, Cherokee is being impacted by the ongoing pandemic and has made changes in how it is doing business. Cosby said his office workers are able to observe social distancing protocols.
Town Hall is open, but the lobby is closed, Cosby said. Customers may still use the drive-through window to pay utility bills. Plans have been made to be sure the city's water plant continues to operate.
In an effort to help seniors shelter in place, Cosby said the town will arrange for them get groceries or medicine delivered to their homes. He said police officers may be asked to help out in this area.
Cosby said he was going to purchase some items and take them to an elderly resident he saw Thursday, but the items weren't available. He was going to try again today.
Tracy Wix owns and operates the Piggly Wiggly grocery store and People's Drugs and Variety in Cherokee, both of which remain open.
"This is what they call a food desert," Wix said. "A lot of our customers are low income or elderly, so it makes it a real hardship."
If it wasn't for the Piggly Wiggly store, residents would have to drive 15 to 20 miles to Tuscumbia or Iuka, Mississippi, to get to the nearest grocery store.
Like many stores in the larger cities, Wix said customers were "knocking the doors down" to purchase meat, toilet paper and other items.
She said customers have different opinions about the impact of the coronavirus.
"We still have some who still do not believe anything is going on, and others who are petrified," she said.
