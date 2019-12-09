FLORENCE — Chicken Salad Chick is scheduled to open its newest restaurant Tuesday.
Hours for the fast casual chicken salad restaurant will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The Florence location at 363 Cox Creek Parkway will be the brand’s 25th restaurant in Alabama and fourth opening in the state this year located.
“From selling out of chicken salad at our first Auburn restaurant to celebrating the opening of our 25th location in Florence, Alabama residents continue to blow us away by their level of support,” Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick said in a company news release. “We are proud to call this state home and are excited to bring our fresh, made-from-scratch chicken salad flavors and Southern style dining experience to residents in Florence and are thrilled to see so much enthusiasm and social engagement from the Florence community.”
During grand opening week there will be giveaways and specials that will include the first guest receiving one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for a year; the next 99 guests receiving a free large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month.
The Chicken Salad Chick concept was established in 2008 by founder, Stacy Brown, according to the release. There are more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and desserts. The company has more than 140 restaurants open in 16 states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.