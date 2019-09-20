MUSCLE SHOALS — The North Alabama State Fair continued Thursday with more events targeted at children and young people.
Just in time for fall, kids age 6-12 participated in a pumpkin decorating class in the children's building.
Also on Thursday was the Stars Fell on Alabama Youth and Group Talent Night. The show was sponsored by radio station My 101.5.
The Stars Fell on Alabama Adult Talent contest is Friday at 7 p.m.
Also at 7 p.m. is the Future Farmers of America heifer show in the fairgrounds barn.
A full slate of events are on tap for Saturday and Sunday, when the fair concludes.
