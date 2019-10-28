MONTGOMERY — State Rep. Chris England, of Tuscaloosa, is running for chair of the Alabama Democratic Party.
England posted the announcement Sunday night on Twitter.
The Tuscaloosa legislator has been one of the leading advocates for changes in how the state party is run.
England led an Oct. 5 meeting in which a faction of the State Democratic Executive Committee adopted new bylaws and planned a new election for chair. The Democratic National Committee has ordered the state party to take both actions.
Current chair, Nancy Worley has argued the Oct. 5 meeting was illegitimate. The dispute appears likely to end up in court.
Former congressional candidate Tabitha Isner and lieutenant governor candidate Will Boyd are also running for chair.
