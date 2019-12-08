FLORENCE — Downtown Florence was a abuzz Friday, not only with First Fridays, but three holiday-related events, including a pair of Christmas tree lightings.
The first event was the "Every Light A Prayer For Peace" at the historic Pope's Tavern, which was decorated inside and out with natural greenery.
A program presented by the Florence Garden Council and the Florence Department of Arts and Museums was held on the front porch.
An hour later in nearby Wilson Park, city officials held the annual city Christmas tree lighting ceremony.
Then it was on to the North Court Street median, where the city's Beautification Board hosted the lighting of a 30-foot tall cedar tree donated by Hickory Hills resident Debra Newman.
City spokeswoman Rachel Koonce said it's the second year for the North Court ceremony.
"From what we've been told, there used to be a (Christmas) tree there, but we've been unable to find a picture of it," Koonce said. "We would love to find a picture of that Christmas tree."
Koonce said the Street Department employees helped erect the large tree in the median. It was decorated by the Street Department with assistance from the Florence Fire Department.
She said the Christmas tree in Wilson Park is a live tree that is decorated each year by Parks and Recreation Department employees.
