FLORENCE — Pope's Tavern, Wilson Park and the North Court Street median were all lit up Friday as the Christmas season was officially ushered into the city of Florence.
It all took place during the last First Friday of 2019.
Pope's Tavern celebrated "Every Light a Prayer for Peace" with a holiday program on the front porch.
In nearby Wilson Park, the city's official Christmas Tree lighting ceremony took place, and a half-hour later, the Florence Beautification Board lit a 30-foot cedar tree that was donated to the city by Hickory Hills resident Debra Newman.
City spokeswoman Rachel Koonce said it's the second year for the North Court median event, but she's been told there was a Christmas tree placed at that location many years ago. She said the city would love to see any photos residents might have of that tree.
