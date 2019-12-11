TUSCUMBIA — Granny's First Alabama Christmas Tree paints a picture of an old fashioned Christmas with rustic, handmade ornaments, snowflakes made from Queen Anne's Lace, little elf ornaments made from okra and Muscadine vine garland.
Under the towering Fraser fir tree, appropriately, are a variety of wooden toys.
The tree is one of nine on display for the annual "Trees of Christmas" exhibit at the Tennessee Valley Museum of Art in Tuscumbia.
Former museum director Mary Settle Cooney said the exhibit has been going on about 40 years. This year's event is an official Alabama 200 bicentennial event.
The purpose of the exhibit is to celebrate the season, Cooney said, and to "interpret different people's contributions to our community."
Cooney said each year, groups, individuals or organizations are invited to decorate a tree with a particular theme that reflects their contribution to the community. The museum tries to include different people each year.
"Granny's First Alabama Christmas Tree" was decorated by the Shoals Master Gardeners. President Michael Thomas said the gardeners spent the better part of the year creating the theme and making the ornaments. Master Gardener Peggie Lazenby said many of the ornaments were made by hand.
Other trees on display include a Girl Scout theme created by Girl Scouts Service Unit 200, Girl Scouts of the Shoals, and one decorated by the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind.
Happy Birthday, Alabama, was decorated by Russellville Elementary School fifth-grade students who created handmade popups, while Carolyn Willich decorated a tree dedicated to birds called "Chirp, Chirp, Chirp." When Cooney clapped her hand, birds on the tree began to chirp.
"Wish You Were Here" features postcards from various Alabama attractions and is topped with mailbox.
"200 Years of African-American History in the Shoals" features photos of influential African Americans from the Shoals including former Florence City Councilman Sam Pendleton, teacher and musician Willie Ruff, and Col. Arthur Graves.
Students from E.O. Coffman Middle School in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, made ornaments that adorn "Gingerbread Kisses and Christmas Wishes," while "Family, the Threads that Hold Us Together" is a "family tree" created by Nikki Campbell and Morgan Gunn.
Cooney said there is a waiting list of people and organizations that want to decorate a tree for the exhibit. She said Willich was notified at the last minute when someone dropped out.
Cooney said 500-600 schoolchildren will be touring the exhibit today, tomorrow and Friday.
They will also be treated to an exhibition of baskets in the Sen. Bobby Denton Wing that was set up by museum volunteer Glenn Rikard. Rikard owns the collection of vintage.
"I did this tree and made many of the baskets," Rikard said.
The walls of the Denton wing feature block art created by fifth-grade students at L.E. Willson Middle School in Sheffield.
Rikard also provided quilts that are on display on the walls between the Christmas trees.
In the hallway leading to the exhibition hall are photographs of Shoals landmarks covered in snow. Rikard took photos provided by local photographer Mary Carton and placed them behind old window frames.
The exhibition will run through Tuesday, Dec. 24.
The museum is open Monday–Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from 1-3 p.m. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas eve.
Admission is $5 for adults and $2 students and children. There is no admission fee on Sundays.
