FLORENCE — Shoals music fans will have a chance to learn a little more about Allman Brother, Rolling Stone and Alabama Music Hall of Fame inductee Chuck Leavell when he brings his one-man show to the Shoals Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 14.
Rather than simply sit down at his piano and play songs, Leavell will allow Shoals Theatre Manager Steve Price to pick his brain about some of the highlights in his storied career.
Then come the songs and perhaps some stories about how they came about.
"This is a type of presentation I do from time to time," Leavell said during a telephone interview. "It's not just a straight concert. I enjoy doing this type of thing."
The songs "will be a celebration of my career."
Leavell was born in Birmingham, but his family moved to Montgomery for a time, back to Birmingham and finally put down deeper roots in Tuscaloosa.
He's been playing professionally since he was 16 years old and credits his mother for teaching him piano.
"My mother played piano ... not as a teacher or a professional," Leavell said. "She played for enjoyment. I was the youngest of three children and often times it was only she and I in the house. I would tug on her skirt and ask her to play for me. That's how I started learning."
When he was 12, Leavell attended a concert by the great Ray Charles.
"I was heavily influenced by his presentation, the band, Ray himself, and Billy Preston was in the band," Leavell said. "It was a very moving concert to be at, especially at that age."
Later influences include keyboardists Nicky Hopkins, Leon Russell, Elton John and the Swampers' Barry Beckett.
In 1969, Leavell moved to Macon, Georgia, and got caught up in the emerging Southern jam rock scene and in 1972, he became the keyboardist for The Allman Brothers band following the death of founding guitarist Duane Allman. He remained in the band until it broke up in 1976 and by the time the band reformed, Leavell had formed the jazz/fusion group Sea Level.
Leavell said in 1981, legendary rock promoter Bill Graham suggested he audition with The Rolling Stones as their keyboardist.
"I got the gig in 1982," Leavell said. "I've been with them on every tour since then and every record."
Leavell was unable to attend his induction into the Alabama Music Hall of Fame in 2016 because he was in Europe on tour with The Stones. The band sent a super-secret video congratulating him that was played for the sold-out crowd at the Marriott Shoals Conference Center. Leavell made up for his absence and performed at the 2018 induction banquet.
Leavell became the band's defacto musical director, helping the band create set lists for their tours.
"They bestowed that title on me," Leavell said. "It's been that way for several years, really because during all the years with the band I have taken copious notes at rehearsals and every recording sessions. I have kind of become the go to guy for remembering certain arrangements and making suggestions on the set list."
When preparing the list of songs, Leavell said he looks back at what they played in a particular city in the past or what songs are most popular in that city on radio or streaming services.
"I look at the songs that seem to be preferred, possibly make some suggestions," he said.
Leavell jokingly remained mum on life with the group that has been dubbed "The Greatest Rock and Roll Band in the World."
"Words cannot describe, my friend, words cannot describe," he said. "Obviously, it's a lot of fun, a lot of work. We work very hard to get things right for the records and the tours. I enjoy the challenge and it seems to have worked."
Leavell said he enjoyed playing with The Allman Brothers Band and his continuing gig with The Stones.
"They were both different from each other," Leavell said. "It's all rock 'n' roll. The Allman Brothers were more extended solos and experimentation, and The Stones is arranged and concise material. That's what I like to do, roll with whatever is needed. With The Allman Brothers Band, I got a little more spotlight with soloing. With The Stones, the roll of musical director is very satisfying."
Leavell played with a number of rock music elite, including Eric Clapton, George Harrison, John Mayer, David Gilmour, The Black Crowes and many others.
But Leavell's life is not all about music.
In 1981, his wife, Rose, inherited a large amount of forest land near Macon, Georgia, and it fell upon them to protect the land and manage it for forestry purposes. He became an advocate and has written three books on protecting forest lands.
"Forever Green" is about the history and hope of the American forest, another book is a children's book about a tree farmer and the third book deals with smart growth for growing a better America, he said.
"My wife and I have two conservation easements on the property," he said. "We're promising to keep it in a natural state and never have it developed. It stays in forestry and agriculture."
He travels around speaking on the topic and has received recognition over the years for his dedication to the land, including the recent "Superhero of the Earth Award" he received from Ted Turner's Captain Planet Foundation.
He is also one of three people who have been given the title of Honorary Forest Ranger by the U.S. Forest Service.
Shoals Theatre Manager Steve Price said proceeds from the show will benefit the theater and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.
"This is just an opportunity of a lifetime," Price said. "He's just an amazing player and an amazing guy. It's a great way to spend an evening in one of the finest venues in north Alabama."
Price said he is honored Leavell asked him to serve as host.
"I'm looking forward to it," he said. "I'm nervous, but looking forward to it."
Tickets are available at the theater box office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday or online through theshoalstheatre.org. A variety of ticket options are available, including a VIP ticket that includes admission, a book and compact disc.
Leavell said he would like to be remembered not only for his musical accomplishments, but to his dedication to forestry.
"Both leave an opportunity for a legacy," he said. "Recorded music can be around forever and when you manage a tract of property, it offers you an opportunity to put your stamp on it. The mantra of every good steward of the land I know is, leave the land in better shape than you found it. I try to live by that."
