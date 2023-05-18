FLORENCE — Birmingham native and 2016 Alabama Music Hall of Fame inductee Chuck Leavell returns to the Shoals Theatre on May 27 to share songs and stories from his lengthy musical career and his passion for preserving forests and wildlife.
Leavell performed an intimate solo show at the historic downtown Florence theater in 2019, delving into his deep catalog of musical collaborations with two of the biggest names in Rock music, The Allman Brothers Band and The Rolling Stones, and the Allman Brothers Band offshoot, Sea Level.
In addition to touring with the Allmans and The Stones, Leavell has recorded with some of the biggest names in music, including Eric Clapton, Aretha Franklin, George Harrison, the Black Crowes, Col. Bruce Hampton and the Aquarium Rescue Unit, and Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour.
He will also entertain the audience with stories from his 55-year career as a sought-after session keyboardist.
Leavell will also share his passion as an advocate for sustainable forestry and general environmental concerns.
"You may know I have a documentary out there called 'Chuck Leavell: The Tree Man,' " Leavell said. "I have a fun little edited version that is about 30 minutes. I'm going to show that and let everybody get a taste of it."
After the film, Leavell said he will take the stage with Shoals Theatre Manager Steve Price, and the two will discuss Leavell's storied career in music and his environmental advocacy.
"We'll make it a little different this time," Leavell said.
Price said the audience will learn a lot about Leavell, his career and causes, through their discussions.
"I will ask questions about his career, and he follows it up with words and songs," Price said. "It's a pretty cool way to do a show. You get more in depth info from him."
When it's all said and done, Price said Leavell will take a few questions from the audience, which can be interesting. During the last show, Price said, there were several questions about The Rolling Stones, singer Mick Jagger and guitarist Keith Richards.
"He's a very personable guy and just a joy to be around," Price said. "He's so laid back."
Leavell and his wife manage about 4,000 acres of forest land in middle Georgia. His love for forests was accelerated when his wife inherited about 1,000 acres of timber from her grandmother. The family then began acquiring additional lane, he said.
To protect the property, Leavell said he and his wife placed conservation easements on their tracts, to ensure that it remains natural land.
He could use the land for agricultural purposes or to raise cattle, but right now his interest is in sustaining the forest.
Leavell said this summer he will shoot the 12th and 13th episode of the PBS television series "America's Forests With Chuck Leavell," which will constitute a full series. Leavell said he hopes the series will graduate from a 30-minute program to a full hour.
The series focuses on a different forest each episode.
"Every forest type is different," Leavell said. "We've done shows in California, we've done shows in Georgia. We'll be shooting in Maine. We've shot in Wisconsin, South Carolina and other places."
The show covers a variety of topics from the production of innovative lumber and building materials, how disease and insects, and climate change impact the forest. The show also features a wildlife component.
Leavell said to check local PBS listings to find out when the show airs in your community. He said episodes are also available on Amazon Prime.
Leavell is also the author of the books "Growing a Better America," about the challenges of managing wild areas and the population that continues to grow, "Forever Green: The History and Hope of the American Forest," "The Tree Farmer," and his autobiography, "Between a Rock and a Home Place."
And there will be music.
"I'll have a piano and I'll be playing some music and telling some stories along the way," Leavell said.
There will be Stones songs, Allman Brothers songs, Sea Level songs and more, he said.
Leavell said The Rolling Stones are working on a new album that is expected to be released in September.
While he doesn't anticipate a tour this year, Leavell said he expects the "Greatest Rock 'N' Roll Band in the World" to tour in 2024.
Tickets to Leavell's show are available through the Shoals Theatre website or at the box office. You can also call the theater at 256-764-1700 to reserve tickets.
Support local journalism reporting on your community
* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.