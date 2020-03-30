FLORENCE — First United Methodist Church in Florence is seeking people who can sew substitute surgical masks to be distributed to those in need in the community.
Church member Terry Buchannan said they've had requests for 680 masks.
"The people who contacted us expect them to be donated," Buchanan said.
She said there is a drop box at the back of the church where donated masks may be placed. Buchanan requests they be placed in a resealable plastic bag containing a note and telephone number from whoever left them.
Buchanan said she's had requests from North Alabama Medical Center, El Reposo Nursing Facility and others in the community that need the masks.
For more information, contact Buchanan at 256-762-1831.
