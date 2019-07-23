SHEFFIELD — A couple whose dream of opening a cigar lounge in downtown Sheffield were dashed by the city's new no-smoking ordinance has decided against filing a civil lawsuit against the city.
Joseph and Tina Mitchum moved to Sheffield in 2018, purchased a building on Second Street, and hired an architect to draw plans for the new business.
Joseph Mitchum said he began speaking to city officials about the project and was assured a new proposed no smoking ordinance wouldn't impact their plans.
Mitchum eventually learned, however, that the new ordinance would prevent him from allowing smoking inside the cigar lounge.
In June, the couple filed a $50,000 claim against the city, hoping to recover the cost of the building, architectural fees, attorney's fees and property taxes.
Attorney Bennett Pugh said he met with the Mitchums on July 15 and was prepared to give them three options going forward.
One option was to do nothing and wait until the 2020 municipal elections to see if a new council is elected. A new City Council could rescind the ordinance, he said.
"They discussed it between themselves and they have come to that very same conclusion," Pugh said. "They think, and I think, too, there could be a whole new City Council and mayor next year."
If they decided to file suit, there would be additional expenses, and Pugh said it could be up to a year before the case comes to trial.
"They're just going to wait until the next election cycle," Pugh said.
Pugh said he felt like he would still be able to take the city to court at that time if the ordinance is still in place.
"That kind of surprises me because he was so adamant about doing it," Councilman Ronnie Wicks said of the decision.
Wicks and council members Penny Freeman, MaLea Scales and Steve Stanley voted in favor of the ordinance while Mayor Ian Sanford and Councilman Steve Nix voted against it.
The owners of four restaurants that allowed smoking said the ordinance was negatively impacting their business.
Wicks said there are people in Sheffield who support the ordinance.
"Just about every week, people call me or see me out somewhere and say 'thank you for voting that way and I hope you don't change your mind,'" Wicks said. "It's nice not to breath second-hand smoke."
Sanford said he's glad the city is not being sued, but still believes the Mitchums have been wronged.
"It just doesn't seem fair, nor does it seem right, punishing people who want to put a business in our city," the mayor said. "I hope one day they can see their dream come to fruition."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.