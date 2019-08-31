FLORENCE — Cinematic Arts and Theatre has joined the list of programs offered through the University of North Alabama School of the Arts.
Formerly part of the Communications Department, as well as the Entertainment Industry Department, this newly consolidated program will allow UNA students to take advantage of the academic and structural resources provided through the School of the Arts, according to a university news release.
“The opportunity for a collaborative future under one roof with theater is a gift,” Michael Johnson, assistant professor of cinematic arts, said in the release. “We’re really excited about the prospect of a BFA program, future accreditation, and an enhanced curriculum to prepare our students for their careers.
"It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to have a one-of-a-kind program with real national recognition. I’m inspired by the possibilities, and I know our students will be, too.”
The UNA Cinematic Arts and Theatre program will support creative and technical pursuits in acting, stage design, and digital film production.
According to the release, the program boasts award-willing faculty with extensive experience who mentor the development of each student's distinctive creative voice. Alumni from the program have gone on to have distinguished creative careers throughout the country.
For information on the program, go to una.edu/schoolofthearts.
