TUSCUMBIA — Carden International Circus is bringing its All-New Super Spectacular Circus Superhero Edition to the Longhorn R Arena for a one night only performance that includes acrobats, aerialists, animals and clowns.
The circus comes to town on Wednesday, Oct. 16.
The Carden family celebrates over 55 years of bringing the circus tradition to life, according to a press release. This year features Ringmasters, Nicolette Fornasari and Bardo Alexander.
Audiences will see acrobats tumble and spin through the air, a William Tell bow and arrow act, and high wire walkers who will jump rope and dance 30 feet in the air.
The release reads: The circus will also feature trained elephants guided by multi-generational elephant trainer, Joey Frisco. Ryan Easley presents his massive Bengal tigers creating an illusion of kittens at play. Horses and camels dance in unison at the guiding hand of Karin Houck while Sonia Omar and her son present energetic, prancing poodles jumping and leaping in a comedic, fast-paced performance.
Doors open one hour before show time for the preshow festivities including performer meet and greets, animal rides and circus skills demonstrations. The show begins at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets are on sale at spectacularcircus.com or one hour before show time a the arena box office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.