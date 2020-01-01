Two Shoals cities have voted to create a new solid waste authority that would be utilized if the current waste authority moves forward with the purchase of Cherokee Industrial Landfill.
The new authority will consist of the cities of Muscle Shoals, Sheffield and Tuscumbia, but not Colbert County.
The existing Shoals Solid Waste Authority is waiting for an assessment of the commercial landfill to be completed by the professional services firm, Volkert, before continuing negotiations.
Sheffield Mayor Ian Sanford said the council approved a resolution during its Dec. 23 meeting.
City Clerk JoAnn Armstead said the Tuscumbia City Council approved a similar resolution.
Authority attorney Tom Heflin is scheduled to speak to the Muscle Shoals City Council on Monday.
As mayor, Sanford has a seat on the Shoals Solid Waste Authority, along with Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford and Tuscumbia Mayor Kerry Underwood, County Commissioner Tommy Barnes and at-large member Steve Nix, a Sheffield city councilman.
The new authority is necessary, according to Heflin, because the county cannot enter into contracts longer than three years. The new authority would need a revenue bond agreement and a management agreement if current authority members decide to purchase the Cherokee Industrial Landfill. Those contracts would likely be for time periods much longer than 10 years.
"All this is doing is setting up the mechanism to set up the new authority," Bradford said.
Heflin said it's the first step in the process.
If Muscle Shoals approves a resolution, Heflin said paperwork can be filed with the Colbert County Probate Judge's Office and Alabama Secretary of State's Office to form a new public corporation.
Even if the new authority is created, the original authority will continue to operate and oversee the operations of the Colbert County Landfill and recycling program until the authority determines which direction it will go, Heflin said.
"This is just laying the groundwork, if it ever comes about," Heflin said of the potential purchase of Cherokee Industrial Landfill.
The authority is considering the purchase to replace the existing landfill, which is less than two years from the end of its lifespan.
