FLORENCE — There is one benefit to the lack of traffic on city streets as residents do their part to protect each other through self-quarantine: road-related projects can continue with little impact on motorists.
Florence Gas and Water Department Manager Mike Doyle said projects that have been planned for include the one on Alabama Street between Court and Pine streets.
That section of street is closed to traffic while a contractor's crew replace a manhole and some lines that go as deep as 20 feet. The work is about a $1.5 million project
Doyle said there are other areas that need the same type work. Projects like this, overall for the city, is an approximately $67 million investment that will take place over several years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.