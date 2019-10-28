FLORENCE — You never quite know the impact you have in the lives of those around you.
Though it’s been decades since Ioda Paige Ford and the late Juanita Reynolds began watching over the Handy Recreation Center, members of the west Florence community came together Thursday to honor the two women who they said made an impact in the lives of countless local youth.
“During their watch, it was a safe haven and well-respected place where people of color from many places … would come together and socialize while expressing their true identity in the west Florence community,” said Joe Duster. “’The pillar and cornerstone’—'the sculpture and potter’—are what best describe the two mothers of many. Mrs. Ford and Ms. Reynolds were most definitely a team. You would not see one without the other.”
Mayor Steve Holt expressed his appreciation for Ford and Reynolds, praising them for their dedication to building up future generations in the area.
“God blesses you for that, and we thank you for that,” he said.
He then presented a plaque and certificate of appreciation in memory of Reynolds, whose compassion, dedication and contributions he recognized.
“She was an asset to our community, and will be immensely missed by all who knew her,” Holt added.
District 1 Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons echoed Holt’s sentiments in her recognition of Ford.
She emphasized Ford’s contributions to Handy Recreation Center, as well as her partnership in the Auburn University extension program, through which she taught single mothers how to prepare nutritious meals for their families.
Simmons also recognized Ford’s contributions to her country as a Korean War veteran.
“The sacrifice of your time and talents has provided massive benefits for the children in our community and its future generations,” Simmons added.
Ford thanked everyone for coming to the ceremony. She smiled as attendees stood up to share memories of her and Reynolds.
Brenton Mitchell said he remembered Reynolds walking each day to the center from the east side of town.
“I just thank them for their service and the dedication they had for the community, and their love,” he said. “We thank God for watching over us and watching over them as they looked after us.”
Betty Johnson Potter, who grew up going to the center, said Reynolds helped her throw a Sweet 16 birthday party.
“I thank God for her being a part of my life, and in her absence, we cherish those memories,” she said. “What happened here made me the woman I am today because we were respectful of one another, and we were taught to respect our elders.”
She also told Ford she loved her “dearly” and will “cherish (her) forever.”
Many attendees also discussed their love of Ford’s colorful flowers and holiday yard decorations.
Former Councilman Sam Pendleton said Reynolds and Ford are two of several from west Florence who have made a positive impact in the community.
“Not only do we honor the late Mrs. Juanita Reynolds and Mrs. Ford, but there were so many others that came after them because of what they did,” added pastor Vicky Kirkman. “We also remember them, and we recognize them as well for the contributions they have made to W.C. Handy and the west Florence community.”
