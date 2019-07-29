MUSCLE SHOALS — Mayor David Bradford said the city plans to pursue Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to make improvements to the storm water retention pond on Wilson Dam Road
The city became eligible for the funds after Colbert and other north Alabama counties received a federal disaster declaration following the severe flooding in February.
"We have a fairly large mitigation project in mind for the Wilson Dam pond because we do own some property there," Bradford said.
City Engineer Brad Williams said the city owns property nearly equal to the size of the retention pond at the corner of Wilson Dam Road and East Roosevelt Avenue.
"We're looking at excavating that property to add to the size of that pond and maybe upgrading the pumping capacity," Williams said.
The mayor said the pond overflowed during the severe flooding, despite having a pump and back-up pump.
"We want people to know we're being proactive," the mayor said. "We're always looking to see if there's any way we can improve something."
If the city can tap into FEMA mitigation funds, the federal government will cover 75 percent of the cost of the improvements.
Bradford said mitigation funds will not be available until FEMA concludes the public assistance portion of the disaster recovery, which involves reimbursing cities and counties for damage caused by the floods.
"It's just a long process," Bradford said.
He said it could be one to two years before the public assistance portion is completed.
